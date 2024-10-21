The county's police force say it happened at about 3pm on Friday (October 18) in Redcliffe Road in Scarborough when two men suggested they needed to carry out checks on the water at a property.

Two men wanted by police after a burglary at a house in Redcliffe Road in Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police) A police spokesman said: "The elderly resident then discovered items had been removed and they had been the victim of a distraction burglary.

"Please contact us if you have had these men visit your address on or around Friday 18 October, particularly if you have any CCTV footage of them. The men are believed to have attended the area in a Black Audi A4 estate with a set of ladders on the roof.

"Please email James.Temple@northyorkshire.police.uk if you have any information that could help our investigation."

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for James Temple, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240190261 when passing on information.

One of two men wanted by police after a burglary at a house in Redcliffe Road in Scarborough (Image: North Yorkshire Police)