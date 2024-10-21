The Bannatyne health club in York has installed 31 high-tech bikes used by leading sports teams and Olympians.
The Keiser M Series indoor bikes retail for around £2,400, and form part of the company’s £1.75m investment in them across the UK.
The bikes feature a brand-new colour display that provides riders with a unique riding experience based on colour zones and is equipped with 72 gears.
They also are distinguished as the first bike to integrate eddy current magnetic resistance coupled with an aluminium flywheel.
The inclusion of Keiser bikes aim to complement what the Bannatyne York Health Club says is itsv ethos to offer a holistic fitness experience.
This, coupled with the existing top-grade equipment, myriad exercise classes, and luxurious wellness facilities, the company says ensures members receive nothing short of the best.
Duncan Bannatyne, chairman and chief executive of the Bannatyne Group, said: “The Keiser M Series investment epitomises our relentless drive for providing unmatched fitness solutions and we’re delighted to offer this state-of-the-art equipment to members in York.”
