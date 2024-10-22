Summertime and Halloween tunes - including Summer Holiday, Bare Necessities, and The Monster Mash - featured in Nikki's set, which she performed in the home's lounge area (decorated especially for Halloween).

As the set concluded with Que Sera Sera, residents clapped and sang along.

Sweet treats, and a glass of wine, were also laid on by Ouse View's chef.

General manager Rebekka Richardson said: "Our residents and guests had a wonderful evening singing along with the wonderful singer Nikki.

"We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment at Ouse View as part of the lifestyle enrichment programme for residents, and this was one of our favourites!"

Anne, a resident, added: "I haven’t heard some of these songs in many years.

"The classics never go out of style!

"It is lovely that we get to hear these songs again - they bring back so many memories."

Ouse View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare and provides residential care, dementia care, and respite care.