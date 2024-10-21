The journalist, who is well known for fronting programmes like Newsnight, Panorama, GMTV and Daybreak, shared the heartbreaking news on Monday's Morning Live in a new documentary.

BBC and ITV presenter John Stapleton shares Parkinon's diagnosis

Broadcaster John Stapleton opens up about being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease alongside his son, Nick Stapleton.



They explore how to navigate difficult conversations you should have with loved ones.

Discussing the diagnosis alongside his son, BBC presenter Nick Stapleton, he said: “Speaking is how I’ve earned my living for the best part of 50 years, and it’s very frustrating sometimes, particularly if people are constantly saying to you, ‘sorry, what did you say?’

“And you have to repeat yourself time and time and time again.

“I’m fairly pragmatic about the prospect of this getting worse. I try to remain positive, because what’s the point of not being [positive].”

In the new film, John and his son Nick delve into the challenges facing the family after the diagnosis.

Nick emphasised how it was still "early days for us" and that John remains "fairly independent" for now.

He said: “But nonetheless I want to start these conversations now, to get some potentially difficult topics out in the open and make it easier for later on.”

John reflected on his mother's battle with the condition and noted that he is now facing some of the same challenges in terms of mobility.

He said one of the main issues facing her was her "inability to do things like open a can of beans or peel a potato" - tasks he is now struggling with.