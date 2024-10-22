The Plough, in Fadmoor, which dates back to 1782, shut suddenly in 2011 with plans put forward to transform it into two local occupancy homes and four holiday lets.

However, in 2013, responding to residents’ concerns, the property was registered as a Community Asset by Ryedale District Council.

A decision was made to take steps to try and save the pub and prevent it being lost just like other key assets such as the local post office and parish shop which provided valuable services to both the local residents and visitors to the village.

Fadmoor Community Pub Limited was set up to lead the process to bring the Plough into community ownership with a share offer initiated to investors. To date £253k has been received in expressions of interest, exceeding the original target Share Offer value of £250k.

Grant funding close to £310,000 from Government and Reach Fund along with paid up shareholder funds covered the purchase cost, stamp duty, and legal fees.

A spokesperson for the community group said: "The community and supporters are delighted to announce that with cooperation of the previous owners The Plough has been acquired for a community business.

"The reputation of The Plough is legendary and despite being closed for over thirteen years, requiring substantial restoration with full refit our plan is to recreate the welcoming atmosphere updated and styled for the twenty first century.

"In community ownership The Plough will be “More than a Pub” comprising an all-day café, a takeaway bakery, good food reasonably priced, with a welcoming bar and some pub games. Eventually a shop and small library or book exchange – all the things our community and supporters requested but it will take time and investment to get there so it will progress from small beginnings.

"It will be sustainable, disabled friendly and caring. It will include development of the caravan site and outdoor space for family relaxation and outside events.

"Further investment up to £225,000 is the objective and additional grant funding is possible, but the more share investment that is committed the nicer we can make the place and the quicker we can reach the target."

Having completed the purchase, part ownership is now open to new shareholders in accordance with Model Rules by enquiry to fadmoorplough@gmail.com or completing the expression of interest form on The Plough website www.fadmoorcommunity.pub

A celebration Pop-Up event is organised for October 25 and 26 to celebrate community possession.