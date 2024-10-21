York BID and the city’s eateries have served up their most successful event to date, breaking all previous records!

The tenth such Restaurant Week took place last week, ending on Sunday.

A total of 98 businesses from across the city took part in the October edition, offering 200 exclusive deals on food and drink.

Throughout the week, York residents and visitors were able to take advantage of these offers.

This led to more than 22,000 vouchers downloaded—a record-breaking figure—with a collective monetary value of almost £400,000. This was 70% higher than the event in October 2023. This equates to an average of more than £4,000 in added revenue for each participating business.

Since its inception, York Restaurant Week events are estimated to have generated more than £1.8million for York’s hospitality industry.

Chris Bush, Business Manager at York BID said: “It’s been an incredible 10th edition for York Restaurant Week and we’ve been blown away with how many people have got behind the event, whether that’s with an offer or simply enjoying the amazing hospitality we have here.

“York Restaurant Week continues to grow and it’s testament to the brilliant food and drink scene we have in this city. We hope everyone had a great time enjoying their offers – and perhaps found a new favourite spot too!”

York BID, who organised the restaurant week, says restaurant owners see the initiative as a powerful driver of customer engagement and growth.

Nick Fountain, Head of Marketing and Communications at Fat Hippo in Low Petergate said: “We regularly participate in York Restaurant Week, it’s great for business and always a no brainer. This year we saw a record number of vouchers redeemed for our offer, and lots of new customers visiting the restaurant.”

Hamza Waseem, owner of Heavenly Desserts in Blake Street said: "York Restaurant Week has been a great success for Heavenly Desserts York, bringing in many new and returning guests. It's been fantastic to see so many people enjoy our desserts and breakfast options, and we’re excited to build on this momentum."

Miguel Baptista and the team at The Blue Barbakan in Fossgate said: “What an amazing week it was! We saw a substantial uplift in both lunchtime and evening reservations, from a mix of customers, both regular and new. Many of our guests fed back that they were really pleased with the York Restaurant Week initiative.”

York BID added the restaurant week continues to provide an essential boost to the city’s economy, highlighting the diverse and thriving hospitality industry in York. The next York restaurant event will be held next year.