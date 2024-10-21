And the family of Paul Taylor, the man Jack Crawley did manage to kill in Cumbria has told how the killer's actions "tore their lives apart".

Three police forces from different parts of the country combined to bring Crawley to justice for both attempted murder at ex-RAF Acaster Malbis airfield and murder in Cumbria.

Detective Superintendent Jonathan Sygrove, head of major, serious and organised crime, led the attempted murder investigation for North Yorkshire Police.

He said: “Today’s outcome is the result of a large and complex investigation spanning several counties. North Yorkshire Police’s investigation into the attempted murder began on January 5 this year, when we received reports of a serious assault near York.

"Crawley was our suspect from the outset.

“As our investigation progressed and with fast-tracked DNA evidence, it became clear to us that this was more than an assault – it was attempted murder.

“This investigation was extensive, led by senior detectives and a specialised major investigation team. But it was also by working with other police forces, most notably Cumbria Constabulary, and sharing information across the country that Crawley was identified with the use of mobile fingerprint technology and arrested in Somerset.

“While my colleagues in Cumbria have praised the dignity of Mr Taylor’s family during this awful ordeal, I’d also like to recognise the actions of the victim from North Yorkshire who had the courage to come forward after he was attacked.

"I hope today’s verdict brings some closure to him and all others whose lives have been changed forever by Jack Crawley.”

In a statement issued after the guilty verdicts, the family of Paul Taylor, 56, said: "Our lives and world were completely torn apart on October 18 2024 with the murder of Paul. To us he was a husband and a dad, gentle and loving.

“For many years Paul worked to protect his country giving up time being a husband and father, now was the time for us to be that family unit and we grieve the loss of that and of our future.

“Losing Paul in these circumstances and the torment and hurt this has caused has been horrendous and indescribable. Paul will be dearly missed and he will remain in our thoughts forever.”

A former soldier, who served in Afghanistan and who lived in Annan, Mr Taylor was working at the time of his death at The Cumberland Infirmary as a catering manager.