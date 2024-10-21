LNER launched a ‘poppy train’ which the company said has been prepared in recognition of those who have served, and those who continue to serve.

The train, Azuma unit 800111, given the name ‘Thank You’ is joining the fleet ahead of Remembrance Day.

James Downey, LNER director of business services, and executive sponsor of the company’s veterans’ community, said: “As a signatory of the Armed Forces covenant, we feel it is incredibly important to show our debt of gratitude to those who have served and continue to do so.

“We are proud that Azuma 800111 will carry our message of thanks.

“We hope this special livery acts as a moving reminder to all who see ‘Thank You’ on our route.”

Former Royal Navy petty officer Helen Firth and RAF senior aircraftman Will Warwick officially launched the train at London’s Kings Cross ahead of its journey to Aberdeen.

LNER said it is among the train operators providing veterans with free rail travel across the country, as they attend services of remembrance.

The rail operator also runs a special-liveried InterCity 225 ‘For the Fallen’.