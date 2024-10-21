The county's police say they want to identify the driver of a silver Mitsubishi Shogun 4x4 who reversed into a parked car at Harrogate Garden Centre, Bishop Monkton, at 2.40pm on Saturday, September 28.

A police spokesman said: "Damage was caused to the parked car and the Shogun driver failed to stop at the scene of the collision.

"Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image.

"Email alan.mason@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Alan Mason, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240181530 when passing on information.