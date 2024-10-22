A sum of £1,500 was given to the Excel Learning Trust, which is based in York, to develop its samba band and engage more children in musical fun.

The band, formed by Knavesmire Primary School music teacher Clare Hardy, who is also associate director of personal development for the Trust, led the school section of the parade at York Pride earlier this year.

The group also gigged at the Trust's ArtsFest, at York Barbican, in July.

The funds will go towards new instruments for the band, and children from across the Trust's network - which comprises York High School, Millthorpe School, Inspire Academy, Carr Junior School, and Knavesmire, Scarcroft, and Woodthorpe Primary Schools - will be encouraged to join in.

Clare Hardy said: "We are truly grateful for the kind support of the Pavers Foundation.

"This funding will allow us to invest in more instruments, giving even more pupils the chance to join the samba band.

"Samba is a really inclusive style of music as pupils can join in without needing individual instrumental lessons.

"This wonderful donation means more of our pupils, regardless of their musical background, can participate and have a great time making music together!"

Natalie Paver from the Pavers Foundation said: "It’s an absolute pleasure to support the growth of Excel Learning Trust’s samba band.

"Music should be accessible and inclusive for all and the samba band provides a perfect opportunity to get involved, play an instrument, and have lots of fun.

"I thoroughly enjoyed meeting Clare and some of the members of the band and, of course, hearing them play – the rhythm is infectious!"

The Pavers Foundation was launched in 2018, with an initial donation of £2.5 million from Pavers Shoes and the private estate of the late Catherine Paver, to enable charitable giving by the business and its 1,500 employees.

Further information about the Pavers Foundation can be found at https://paversfoundation.co.uk/pages/about-us