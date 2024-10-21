North Yorkshire Police say the theft happened at Give the Dog a Bone gift shop in Fossgate at 2.08pm on August 14.

A police spokesman said: "The incident involved the theft of several items from the shop.

"Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured on CCTV, as he may have information that will assist our investigation.

"Email Paul.Harwood@northyorkshire.police.uk if you can help.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Paul Harwood, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240154670 when passing on information.