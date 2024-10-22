Malton St Clement’s Festival is a celebration of the town's talented craftspeople, the changing seasons and of course, St Clement, the patron saint of blacksmiths and artisans.

Building on the success of its first year in 2023, this year’s Malton St Clement’s Festival will take place again in and around the town's Market Place, on Saturday, November 23. This free to enter, all day, family event promises to be even bigger and better than before.

A spokesperson for the festival said: "The event will immerse festivalgoers in a feast for all the senses, with sights and smells from the outdoor forge area, which will be alive with even more blacksmiths, sculptures, storytelling, pageantry, demo’s and craft workshops this year; all to beautiful harmonies from the jam-packed music programme, performed by local choirs and musicians inside St Michael’s Church.

"Running from 10am-6pm, visitors to the St Clement’s Festival will find a multitude of activities planned throughout the day including art trails, storytelling and lantern making, a variety of musical performances, with singing and dancing and of course, delicious treats from Malton’s cafes, bars and eateries. There will late night shopping opportunities and themed displays within many of Malton’s independent businesses, and the event will culminate in a specially commissioned “Son et Lumiere” in the early evening.

"There’ll be something for the whole family to enjoy, with St Clement’s themed, children’s activities, such as blacksmithing and pottery demos, live cookery demos on the forge and more!

"As the sun sets, festivities will culminate in an all-inclusive, children’s lantern parade, led by minstrels and surrounded by an avenue of lit trees in Malton’s Market Place. Each decorated tree has been created and sponsored by one of Malton’s independent, local businesses.

"Save the date in your diaries for what’s set to be a great day."

For more details go to

https://www.visitmalton.com/whats-on/malton-st-clements-festiva