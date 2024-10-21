The county's police say they want to speak to two men and a woman who are reported to have been involved in an incident at the Co-op in Leeds Road, Harrogate, at about 8pm on Sunday, August 25.

One of the men police want to speak to (Image: North Yorkshire Police) A police spokesman said: "If you recognise any of them in these CCTV images or if you have any information that could help our investigation, then please email jessica.jordan@northyorkshire.police.uk.

"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Jordan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."

Please quote reference 12240154821 when passing on information.

A woman police want to speak to (Image: North Yorkshire Police)