TWO men and a woman are wanted after a violent shop theft in North Yorkshire.
The county's police say they want to speak to two men and a woman who are reported to have been involved in an incident at the Co-op in Leeds Road, Harrogate, at about 8pm on Sunday, August 25.
A police spokesman said: "If you recognise any of them in these CCTV images or if you have any information that could help our investigation, then please email jessica.jordan@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Jordan, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website."
Please quote reference 12240154821 when passing on information.
