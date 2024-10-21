But it seemed a bit of a trail up to County Durham to see an event called the Glittering North.

Hang on, I told their PR, it is at Raby Castle, which has its own hotel, the High Force Hotel, include that and I will make the journey.

I am so glad they did and I did and on Friday, after barely an hour’s drive, I was at the castle, which is set in the most magnificent grounds and beautiful countryside.

It was late autumn so maybe the gardens with a maze and many grasses weren’t at their best, but the castle, the lake and the deer park were glorious in the October sunshine.

It just felt so civilised and relaxing as I walked around the lake, looking at the swans and other birds, with the deer in the distance.

There are marked paths of varying lengths, and I soon came to the medieval castle. There was certainly plenty to see, with a banqueting suite, bedroom, kitchen, chapel, and plenty of other rooms packed with historical artefacts.

Plenty of volunteers were on hand to answer any questions and tell you details unprompted. They knew their stuff.

I then headed over to the excellent Vinery café, which was doing a roaring trade, but plenty of staff and maybe volunteers made for prompt service. I was tempted by the cottage pie with cabbage and potatoes (£14) and it was absolutely delicious.

Afterwards, I drove 30 minutes or so towards the High Force Hotel, which has been lovingly restored, with original features. It is just a few minutes walk from the most magnificent waterfall, and coupled with its excellent restaurant, makes for a destination in itself.

My room featured a king-sized bed and was opulent, luxurious and extremely comfortable. Now, I had planned an afternoon walk to the waterfall, but as it started drizzling, I noticed the rather large bath and enjoyed my first bath in years!

The drizzle soon stopped, and I read a while, and the Wi-Fi worked easily and beautifully. There is a work desk too if you need it.

I went downstairs past the bar area where log fires were blazing and settled in a separate restaurant, whose menu featured plenty of locally sourced choices.

First, I ordered a bottle of malbec (£27.50) and then a starter of smoked salmon, toasted sourdough and cream cheese (£9).

There were two very generous pieces of bread, with the salmon well complementing the cream cheese. The salad was also a delight, and I thought ‘10/10.’

I noticed the background music was nice, gentle and relaxing classic pop suitable for all ages.

Next came the mains of slow-booked belly pork, with new potatoes, pea and bacon fricassee, apple puree and mushroom jus (£21.50). They were also served with spring greens (£4.50).

The combination of flavours was a delight, the potatoes were lovely and soft. But sadly, I could not eat it all. Maybe I should not have enjoyed that Cottage Pie at lunchtime.

I also wanted to save room for dessert, settling for a chocolate mousse (£8). It was light and fluffy, with raspberries and an edible flower, and delivered the perfect way to finish off.

I then took what was left of my wine, to sit by one of the two fires, making for a most relaxing way to end the day. It didn’t take long to fall asleep when I went upstairs to bed soon after.

After a great night’s sleep, a powerful shower, dried by the fluffiest white towels, it was down for a most generous and filling breakfast (£15.95). I started off with natural yoghurt with granola, followed by a most tasty Full English, with toast and marmalade, which set me up for the day. Plenty of other options were also available.

I needed a rest after all that good food and I was reluctant to leave, having loved the luxury and comfort. But I did, and then enjoyed the short walk to see the most magnificent of waterfalls.

The overnight rain made for a mighty thunder when you listed to the roar of the Tees. I did not see the badgers, I’m told live there, but the walk was well worth it.

Soon, I was in the car, heading towards Barnard Castle, passing through more lovely countryside. I wandered around the thriving town centre, with its many independent shops. I enjoyed half a cider at the characterful Crobar, before stopping off for coffee in Staindrop and returning back to Raby Castle.

I was keen to see the deer again, so I took a longer walk, and there were dozens of them, including several white ones. I’ve never seen a white deer before and seeing the deer was a great experience. You can get quite close to them.

Then, it was time for the Glittering North, where families enjoyed spectacular puppets, fire dancers, Norse storytelling and a rather excellent band, who provided much jolliness.

There were colourful displays and puppets in the gardens, which probably look much better at night. All the same, they were lovely to see even in the fading sun.

However, I decided to leave before darkness fell, mindful of a long drive ahead.

But if you can’t make it to Raby for the Glittering North, which runs until November 3, remember it’s other attractions, which I thoroughly enjoyed. Other events include deer park safaris, various trails, and Stargazing Suppers at the High Force Hotel and Waterfall, to name just a few.

And if you like what you see and experience, a Raby Membership (£40 adults, £37 concessions) is a great deal, especially if you live nearby. Membership includes free entry to the gardens and deer park and a range of other benefits.

Well, it had been a superb weekend, seeing and enjoying many wonderful things, with fine food and in great comfort. Well recommended and well worth the drive!

To find out more: www.raby.co.uk