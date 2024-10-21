Humberside Police say their officers are keen to speak to Mason Markham after he failed to appear at Hull Crown Court in connection with a number of drugs offences.

A force spokesman said: "Markham is originally from Bridlington, but is believed to have connections in West Yorkshire.

"If you see him, or know where he is, please contact us via our non-emergency number 101 quoting crime reference 24*51358.

"If you would prefer to report information anonymously, you can do so via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."