WHSmith in Coney Street is bringing back vinyl records for the first time in more than 30 years.

The chain said it will stock vinyl in 80 high street shops as it looks to capitalise on its surging popularity among a new generation of music fans.

Sales of vinyl jumped 11.7 per cent to nearly six million in 2023, rising for the 16th year running, according to data from the British Phonographic Industry.

Taylor Swift’s eleventh studio album will be made available on vinyl, while Oasis have also re-issued The Masterplan on vinyl.

Emma Smyth, commercial director of WH Smith’s high street operations, said: “I’m sure there are many customers out there who remember spending hours in record shops browsing the latest vinyl LPs and the artistic record covers.

“To me it’s no surprise that vinyl is growing in popularity again, and we are very excited to be bringing back record selections for both seasoned fans and new listeners alike.”

WH Smith stopped selling vinyl albums in the 1990s after their popularity waned because of the introduction of CDs.

The move is the latest by WH Smith to boost its ranges and re-energise its store estate, after it launched plans to open Toys ‘R’ Us concessions within 76 stores by the end of the year, bringing back the retail brand to the high street.