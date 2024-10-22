The consumer awareness brand surveyed 5,083 adults in the UK between July and August 2024, for which fieldwork was conducted online by Deltapoll.

Respondents, whose broadband, TV, or mobile contracts had expired in the past 12 months, were asked if they had switched or haggled and how much they had saved on bills in the process.

TV and broadband customers who haggled with their current provider rather than switching saved £117 on average.

Out-of-contract TV and broadband customers who switch away 'could save £160' on average, though, said Which?

And in its survey, Sky customers were found to have saved the most by doing just that - with £235 a year on average saved by switching away.

Among the survey's other findings, 75 per cent of broadband, 73 per cent of mobile, and 55 per cent of broadband and TV customers 'found the switching process easy.'

Ofcom's One Touch Switch rules, which came into effect in September, should mean that broadband and landline consumers only have to contact the new provider, not the current one as well, to switch.