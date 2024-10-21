Carlisle Crown Court heard that Jack Ryan Crawley had lured the victim to the former RAF site in Acaster Malbis for a sexual encounter in January.

But he took a hammer with him and repeatedly hit him.

Crawley, 20, of no fixed address, was on bail at the time for a similar attack on another man in Cumbria.

Today a jury found him guilty of attempted murder in relation to the York attack and murder in relation to the Cumbrian attack.

He will be sentenced on Wednesday.

More to follow