A hospital security guard has been found guilty of trying to murder a man with a hammer on a disused airfield near York.
Carlisle Crown Court heard that Jack Ryan Crawley had lured the victim to the former RAF site in Acaster Malbis for a sexual encounter in January.
But he took a hammer with him and repeatedly hit him.
Crawley, 20, of no fixed address, was on bail at the time for a similar attack on another man in Cumbria.
Today a jury found him guilty of attempted murder in relation to the York attack and murder in relation to the Cumbrian attack.
He will be sentenced on Wednesday.
More to follow
