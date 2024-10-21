Ray and Danielle Turner have ran the HogsHead in Huntington on a temporary basis for two years, but they have now signed up for three more years.

Ray, 52,grew up in Haxby and is a car mechanic by trade and Danielle, 41, from South Shields has a background in hotels and electronics.

But during the pandemic, they worked together running covid test sites, which furthered their ambitions to run their own pub together.

After the pandemic, they ran the Woolpack in Esholt, of Emmerdale fame, and then the HogsHead on Huntington Road came available.

The HogsHead was built in the 1980s to serve New Earswick, but is actually in the Parish of Huntington, as New Earwick has a convenant keeping it dry.

It is owned by Wentsford Pubs of Clifton Moor, a family-business which operates five pubs.

The couple told the Press what makes the HogsHead special is that it is warm, welcoming and pet-friendly. It has spaces available for motor homes. It has a football team, a darts team and it ‘feeds’ the York Barbarians Rugby team and sponsors the MVFC (Man Versus Fat Football Club).

Food hasn’t been served at the venue for eight years but it will from Sunday November 3 and from the following Thursday, the 7th, on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Sundays will be just roasts, with take-aways available. On the three days will be traditional pub food, with regular tapas nights and curry nights, created by chef Steph Minskip.

Betton Wines from Fulford is now supplying the wines, with the meat coming from Bromwich Family Butchers of Haxby. Miller Food Supplies is supplying the vegetables, Fruity Kitchen of York the chutneys and the Cheese Trader of York, the cheese.

The Hogshead has a stage for bands, which will be used for solo or duet acts and it offers 8 cask ales, plus a large selection of lager and ciders.

Customers joined the couple on Thursday, who put on a tasty spread to celebrate the signing of the lease and highlight their future food offering.

Among them, Stephen Reynolds from New Earswick, said he had been a regular since it opened in 1982.

Stephen said Ray and Danielle have been “absolutely brilliant”, creating a “warm, welcoming atmosphere.”

Sarah Czarnecki, who is best-known as a York hotelier and president of the York and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, says the HogsHead has been her local for ten years.

Sarah said Ray and Danielle have change the pub immensely, making it a magnet for dog owners and creating such a great reputation for the venue.

The couple look after the locals, who give their wholehearted support in return, she added.

Kenneth Wylie from Harrogate was enjoying his first visit.

He said: “It’s a great pub, the atmosphere is fantastic. I will definitely be back.”