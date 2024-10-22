The Martin House Glitter Ball was hosted at Rudding Park Hotel, in Harrogate, and saw almost a quarter of a million raised for the hospice's BUILD project to extend and refurbish its facilities.

TV presenter Christine Talbot hosted, while former England football manager Gareth Southgate was among the guests, as were Dixie and Emma of Heart FM.

The black-tie event saw guests enjoy dinner, dancing, and auctions.

Clair Holdsworth, chief executive of Martin House, commented: "It was an incredible evening– the Glitter Ball is a vital event for us and is testament to the generosity and support we receive on the evening.

"We can’t thank our supporters enough for their help raising our record total."

Jon Hughes, managing director of HARIBO UK and Ireland, which was headline sponsor of the ball, said: "It’s always an honour supporting Martin House’s fundraisers, and the Glitter Ball is the biggest event in its calendar, which is why we couldn’t miss it."

To donate to THE BUILD, visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/thebuild