Brits' favourite coffee is apparently the latte, which, explained De'Longhi, literally means 'milk' in Italian and was likely derived from the cappuccino.

The latte began to be popularised in 1950s Italy, but really took off when it became more standardised in Seattle during the 1980s, and then spread throughout the western world during the 1990s, said De'Longhi.

Of the research's other findings, 87 percent of so-called 'youngsters' described themselves as a “coffee connoisseur," whereas 66 percent of over 60s applied the same moniker to themselves.

Six in ten Brits apparently admit that they have 'judged' someone on their coffee order.

De’Longhi marketing director Helen Cutmore opined: "It’s evident from this research that consumer tastes really differ."

In order, Brits' favourite coffees are apparently latte (46 per cent), cappuccino (39 per cent), flat white (26 per cent), espresso, iced coffee, mocha, white Americano, flavoured coffees (such as caramel latte), black Americano, oat milk latte, macchiato, black filter coffee, cold brew, and cortado.