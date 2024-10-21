A YORK community group whose members are seen across North and East Yorkshire's roads has continued its fundraising for good causes.
York Inset Scooter Club held a presentation evening at Red Goat Climbing Company Café in Redeness Street on Tuesday, October 15, where over £1,000 was donated to York Hospital’s Magnolia Centre.
Organisers at the group that shares a love for vintage scooters, motorbikes and moped said several members and close family have needed the services at the base for North Yorkshire breast screening.
Club member Nick Bielby said that in April, the club’s annual Mods and Rockers charity ride was dampened by heavy rain but the presentation night raffle and gift from club funds led to an award matching last year’s figure.
Joining the celebrations at the presentation evening were the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Margaret Wells, Sheriff of York Ms Fiona Fitzpatrick, and Sheriff’s Consort Mr Geoff Cossins, along with club president Ken Cooke, who presented the funds to Becky White, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals.
