York Inset Scooter Club held a presentation evening at Red Goat Climbing Company Café in Redeness Street on Tuesday, October 15, where over £1,000 was donated to York Hospital’s Magnolia Centre.

The presentation evening was held at Red Goat Climbing Company café in Redeness Street (Image: Kevin Salt) Organisers at the group that shares a love for vintage scooters, motorbikes and moped said several members and close family have needed the services at the base for North Yorkshire breast screening.

Club member Nick Bielby said that in April, the club’s annual Mods and Rockers charity ride was dampened by heavy rain but the presentation night raffle and gift from club funds led to an award matching last year’s figure.

The 2023 Mods and Rockers charity ride (pictured) saw a larger turnout but fundraising for The Magnolia Centre was matched by the club (Image: York Inset Scooter Club) Joining the celebrations at the presentation evening were the Lord Mayor of York, Councillor Margaret Wells, Sheriff of York Ms Fiona Fitzpatrick, and Sheriff’s Consort Mr Geoff Cossins, along with club president Ken Cooke, who presented the funds to Becky White, community fundraiser at York and Scarborough Hospitals.