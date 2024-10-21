The UK’s first UNESCO City of Media Arts EXPO to celebrate York’s 10th anniversary of global designation is to take place in the Guildhall during November 7-9.

York is the UK’s only UNESCO City of Media Arts and is a global stage for film production, games development, VFX, publishing and design.

Make it York is partnering with Aesthetica to deliver the Expo, which will allow attendees to meet people involved in the UK and global creative sector.

They include York-based visual effects company Viridian, whose clients include Apple TV+, HBO and Netflix.

York-based tv production Button Down, whose clients include the BBC, Channel 4, Sky and Wired will also be at the expo.

Fellow York production company makes advertising, documentary, music and features will be another at the expo.

They are also joined by the Art of Protest Gallery from Walmgate, who seek to foster debate through their displays of contemporary art.

Furthermore, the expo aims to help those seeking work in the creative sector, helped by other exhibiting companies.

They include: Aesthetica, Art is My Career, Ay-Pe, Bright White, Creative Business Skills Academy, , Last Maps Illustrations, Orillo Productions, Peel X, Pollen Studios, Pilot Theatre, Revolution Software and The Distance.

The expo also features the latest work from Durham based artist Steve Messam. It is described by organisers as “an exploration of space and interaction.”

The Aesthetica Film Festival will also feature Reignite VI, at the Yorkshire Museum on November 7. As previously reported, it will be opened by David Skaith, the mayor for York and North Yorkshire.

It will also feature representatives from three UNESCO Cities of Media Arts- Braga in Portugal, Linz in Austria and Oulu Finland. They will speak on how culture and creativity helped create jobs and boost their economies.

Aesthetica director Cherie Federico said: “The UNESCO City of Media Arts EXPO is one of the most exciting and enriching experiences to celebrate the UK’s creative industries.

"In our region, we are working on a global stage and the EXPO celebrates 10 years of designation whilst also looking forward to how York can position itself as a national and international leader in the sector, creating jobs, driving inward investment and developing clear educational pathways.”



Sarah Loftus, Managing Director of Make It York said: “Make It York are thrilled to partner and support the first UNESCO City of Media Arts EXPO.

"The creative arts and culture sectors, along with 10 years of UNESCO designation, are some of the many reasons that make York such a wonderful place to both live and visit. To be able to showcase this with the EXPO, in the centre of the city, is very exciting."