The students, from places including Middlesbrough, Hull, and York, attended various workshops - and got the chance to undergo a first-person simulation of how it would feel to speak to "numerous professionals" as a young person.

The virtual reality experience was made possible by software created by the Health Simulation team at Coventry University’s School of Health and Care.

Other workshops were led by PAPYRUS, on how we talk about suicide; North Yorkshire RISE, on drug and alcohol provision, particularly among young people; North Yorkshire Youth, on recruitment in the sector; and "Wellbeing in mind," an NHS service.

CU Scarborough is part of Coventry University, and is one of its three centres along with CU Coventry and CU London.

More information about CU Scarborough is available at https://www.coventry.ac.uk/cus/