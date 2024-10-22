The consumer awareness brand's survey sought the opinions of almost 3,400 people who had bought household appliances, and around 3,500 who had bought tech products.

Shoppers were asked about the quality of the products, customer service, product range, after-sales service, the amount of packaging used, delivery, and value for money, as well as their overall experience.

Among the tech retailers, Richer Sounds achieved a customer score of 89 per cent, and scored five stars across categories including value for money and customer service.

John Lewis came in second place among the tech retailers, with a score of 85 per cent, and received five stars for product quality, customer service, and delivery.

Meanwhile, Sainsbury's got the lowest customer score among the tech retailers at 67 per cent, and was joined in the bottom five by fellow supermarkets Asda (70 per cent) and Tesco (72 per cent).

Among the home appliance retailers, John Lewis came in first place, receiving a score of 88 per cent.

AO, Euronics, and Lakeland also performed well within home appliances, being named - like John Lewis - as Which? Recommended Providers.

At the other end of the scale, The Range finished at the bottom of the home appliances table with a customer score of 66 per cent.

Wilko and Homebase were also near the bottom of the list, scoring 67 per cent each.

Harry Rose, editor of Which? magazine, said: "With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, shoppers may be looking to get a new device or appliance - but we’ve found some retailers simply aren’t up to scratch when it comes to quality or customer service.

"Our research shows that shoppers wanting help with big purchases could be best off sticking to retailers that excel with their customer care and technical expertise."

For home appliances, results were based on a July 2024 online survey of 5,244 experiences from 3,377 members of the Which? Connect panel and general public.

For the tech appliances, results were based on a July 2024 online survey of 5,614 experiences from 3,527 members of the same panel and the general public.

Being named a Which? Recommended Provider involves passing "stringent behind-the-scenes checks on [a company's] terms and conditions and returns policies," as well as good survey performance.