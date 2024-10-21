Peacock Manor Nursing Home in Whixley, held the event on October 3 at its site in Brotes Lane, to 'celebrate the cultural diversity within its community'.

The event was organised by the care home’s manager, Arun Varghese, along with activities coordinator Sally Astbury, 'to honour diversity'.

Owner / director Jaimon Lukose joined in the celebration with residents (Image: Supplied) Arun said: “Residents, staff, and visitors came together to create a vibrant atmosphere, filled with the delightful aromas and flavours of traditional dishes from around the world.

“Each meal showcased the distinct cultural backgrounds of its creators, providing an opportunity for everyone to explore a range of culinary traditions.

“Staff, families, and residents participated in a multicultural day filled with food and entertainment.”

Vocalist Nikki Humberstone joined the celebrations, along with staff from Peacock Manor (Image: Supplied) The celebration opened with remarks from North Yorkshire Councillor Arnold Warneken, who represents the Ouseburn division.

The festivities featured live performances from staff and family members, including a special appearance by a bagpiper.

Organisers said the audience was captivated by a series of traditional Indian and British dance performances, and poetry that embodied the joyful spirit of the occasion.