EMERGENCY crews have been called in after reports of two people in a York river.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they the ambulance and York Rescue Boat were called out at 10.22pm last night (October 20) after reports of people in trouble in one of the city’s rivers.
A service spokesman said: “Crews from Acomb responded to a report of two people in the river.
“Crews located on the river banks and used thermal imaging cameras and torches to locate the casualties.
“Both casualties were rescued from the river by York rescue boat crews and left in the care of ambulance crews.”
