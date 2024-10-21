Described the Eastern Eye as ‘the greatest British Asian comedian of all time’, award-winning stand-up comedian Paul Chowdhry is set to take to the stage at York’s Barbican as part of his ‘Englandia’ tour next year.

Paul’s Barbican stop – which will be on May 23 - is the penultimate date on a 33 show tour, which includes the Birmingham Utlilia Arena and London’s The O2.

Englandia has garnered widespread praise at previews so far, culminating in a sold-out run at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023 where it received top reviews.

In addition to stand-up, Paul is also known for his appearances on Stand Up for the Week, Live at the Apollo and Taskmaster – the latter of which where he received the lowest score ever and gained a number of fans.

He also hosts his own podcast, The Paul Chowdhry PudCast, where he speaks with celebrities.

Speaking on his new UK tour Paul said: “After more than a quarter of a century and half my life on comedy stages, it's time to embark on my biggest tour ever.

“I hope to see you there—the audiences who made this dream possible. If not, I'll be in massive debt and doing benefit gigs for the foreseeable future.”

Tickets are on sale Friday October 25 at 10am on the Barbican website.