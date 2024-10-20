THERE has been reports of a crash on the roundabout on a main road in York.
Emergency services are said to be in attendance at the scene at Hopgrove Roundabout on the ring road.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said: “Crews from York, Acomb and Tadcaster responded to reports of a three-vehicle road traffic collision."
More to follow.
