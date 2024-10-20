The Press has received footage this afternoon (October 20) of a burst water pipe on Wigginton Road, which was previously said to be flooding the road with around a foot of water.

The same pipe had previously burst last week outside York Hospital and was subject to emergency repairs, which had just been completed.

@theyorkmix @york_travel @yorkpress Looks like the water mains on Wigginton Road that has just been “repaired” has burst again. It’s currently under about a foot of water. pic.twitter.com/xMfOpMkb0e — Sandy Macdonald (@sandyjmacdonald) October 20, 2024

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said “Unfortunately the main on Wigginton Road has burst today. Teams are on site repairing it as quickly as they can.

“To ensure the repair can be carried out safely the temporary traffic lights from earlier in the week will remain in place until we have fully repaired it.

“A few bursts can happen one after another like it has on Wigginton Road, this is not uncommon. We are sorry for the inconvenience and thank everyone in the area for their patience.”

The road is now said to be clear of water.