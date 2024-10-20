WATCH the moment that Yorkshire Marathon winner George Ravenhall crosses the finish line in a time of 2 hour 24 minutes! He has previously run for North Leeds and the Airecentre Pacers.
Speaking to the BBC after his win, George said: "It's been a tough day with the weather, but I'm glad to have come through in a decent time.
"I saw some good support out in Stamford Bridge and in Dunnington and saw some people dressed as Vikings out there cheering us on, shouting loudly, which was nice to see."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here