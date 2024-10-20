North Yorkshire Police have shared details of an appeal to find Steven Bremner, 33, who may have information which could assist police.

This is after a wanted man was spotted with a weapon around 10:10am in Guisborough last Wednesday (October 16).

Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place on Union Street.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Snaith from Cleveland Police said: “We believe that Steven may have information which could assist us with our ongoing investigation. We would appeal directly to him to contact us, or anyone who may know where he is to call police with that information.

“Anyone who is knowingly supporting Steven Bremner in avoiding police at this time would also be committing a criminal offence, and police will take appropriate action.

“Steven has links to the Guisborough area as well as North Yorkshire and we would continue to appeal to anyone with information on his whereabouts or anyone who may have seen him to contact us, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.”

One of the pictures issued by police (Image: North Yorkshire Police) Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police - quoting ref 198348. If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information anonymously to https://orlo.uk/sCEVC or phone them on 0800 555 111.

The Police has also encouraged Steven to get in touch, so they can speak to him directly.