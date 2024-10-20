This week's musical selections included She’s Always A Woman To Me by Billy Joel, Dog Days Are Over by Florence + The Machine and You’ll Never Walk Alone by Gerry and the Pacemakers.

The remaining 12 couples will be hoping to impress the judges once more and avoid elimination.

With the next pair of dancers set to be eliminated on Sunday night (October 20), here are the current judges' scores and the Strictly leaderboard ahead of the public tally and dance-off.

See the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard for Week 5

After all the routines were completed, here's what the leaderboard looks like for Week 5:

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe - 39

Jamie Borthwick and Michelle Tsiakkas - 39

Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell - 35

Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec - 34

Wynne Evans and Katya Jones - 33

Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola - 32

Shayne Ward and Nancy Xu - 31

JB Gill and Amy Dowden - 30

Sam Quek and Nakita Kuzmin - 26

Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal - 22

Dr Punam Krishan and Gorka Márquez - 21

Paul Merson and Karen Hauer - 19

How to vote on Strictly Come Dancing

There are a number of ways to vote on Strictly Come Dancing, including online and by telephone.

To vote online you can head to the BBC website and log into your BBC account.

Once you are logged in, you can vote for your favourite Strictly Come Dancing contestant with your three votes.

To do this, you just need to click the plus button on the picture of your favourite celebrity with the chance to use all three of your votes on the same person.

Once you have chosen who gets your votes, you can click 'submit' and your celebrity will get your votes.

You can vote via the Strictly website here.

Alternatively, if you don’t want to vote online you can still vote by phone.

The phone numbers will be given out in the show and be made available on the Strictly homepage whilst the vote is open.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday and Sunday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.