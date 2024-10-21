The brass band, who have played at Glastonbury for the last eight years, have also gigged celebrity parties and weddings including for Pixie Lott, Ellie Goulding, and Liam Gallagher.

Saxophone, trumpet, trombone, guitar, and sousaphone are the instruments played by the group's seven to eight members.

Hailing from York, the band was formed in 2010 by James Lancaster, and takes inspiration from Rebirth Brass Band, Soul Rebels, Hot 8, Youngblood, and Brassroots.

The New Orleans-inspired group will be joined on the night by The Ryedale Stray Notes, the 25-piece band "packed full of talented young musicians."

Last year's event was a success, with all proceeds going to Acorn Community Care.

A spokesperson for Acorn Community Care said: "As a small charity, these fundraising events are such a benefit to us and help us to keep providing an excellent service to the local community."

The fundraiser will take place on November 15 at the Milton Rooms in Malton, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets cost £15 and can be purchased at www.acornevents.org.uk