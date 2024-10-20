Organisers anticipate a festive atmosphere, given the later date of the reunion this year.

All age groups are invited to attend for an evening of "banter and sharing photographs," with the organisers adding: "Last year’s reunion had an impressive attendance - hopefully this year's will be the same."

A buffet will be available, funded by raffle prizes - donations of which "would be gratefully appreciated."

As in previous years, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity, to be decided on by the Association's members.