St George's Old Boys Association will hold an annual reunion on Friday, November 29 at York Hospital Sports and Social Club, on White Cross Road in Clifton.
Organisers anticipate a festive atmosphere, given the later date of the reunion this year.
All age groups are invited to attend for an evening of "banter and sharing photographs," with the organisers adding: "Last year’s reunion had an impressive attendance - hopefully this year's will be the same."
A buffet will be available, funded by raffle prizes - donations of which "would be gratefully appreciated."
As in previous years, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a charity, to be decided on by the Association's members.
