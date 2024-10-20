The property, spread over three levels, is described as "well presented throughout" and features a garden and garage - and since it was previously a rental property, it comes with no onward chain.

The ground floor includes two sizeable reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, and a sun room with French doors leading to the rear garden.

The townhouse, which was formerly used as a rental property, features two large reception rooms (Image: Ashtons)

To the rear of the property is a utility room, with further access outside.

The first floor has four "well-proportioned" bedrooms, a bathroom, and an extra WC.

The ground floor also counts an open-plan kitchen (Image: Ashtons)

The remaining two bedrooms - along with three further bathrooms - are situated on the top floor.

The property's garden, described as "low maintenance," has brick boundaries and a sliding door, allowing it to be used for off-street parking if desired.

The townhouse's back garden has a sliding door and could double as a parking space (Image: Ashtons)

The property is in council tax band F.

Nearby schools include Knavesmire Primary School (ages 3 to 11, 0.4 miles away); Millthorpe School (ages 11 to 16, 0.2 miles away); and All Saints Catholic School York (ages 11 to 18, 0.4 miles away).

For further details, contact estate agent Ashtons on 01904 409631.