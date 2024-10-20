A six-bedroom townhouse on York's Bishopthorpe Road is now on the market for £950,000.
The property, spread over three levels, is described as "well presented throughout" and features a garden and garage - and since it was previously a rental property, it comes with no onward chain.
The ground floor includes two sizeable reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen diner, and a sun room with French doors leading to the rear garden.
To the rear of the property is a utility room, with further access outside.
The first floor has four "well-proportioned" bedrooms, a bathroom, and an extra WC.
The remaining two bedrooms - along with three further bathrooms - are situated on the top floor.
The property's garden, described as "low maintenance," has brick boundaries and a sliding door, allowing it to be used for off-street parking if desired.
The property is in council tax band F.
Nearby schools include Knavesmire Primary School (ages 3 to 11, 0.4 miles away); Millthorpe School (ages 11 to 16, 0.2 miles away); and All Saints Catholic School York (ages 11 to 18, 0.4 miles away).
For further details, contact estate agent Ashtons on 01904 409631.
