Pho, a Vietnamese restaurant in Lower Petergate, has chosen to offer a free meal to anyone who shows their medal to staff after running in tomorrow’s Yorkshire Marathon.

The offer, which can be claimed on Sunday October 20 or Monday October 21, will allow diners to enjoy any bowl of Pho if they dine in as a post Marathon treat.

Pho (pronounced fuh) is a rice noodle soup that is the national dish of Vietnam. It is served with a side plate of herbs and a variety of condiments, allowing diners to customise the dish to their liking. It can be eaten with or without meat and can be adapted to suit a number of different dietary requirements – including vegan and gluten free diets.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: “Pho is the perfect postmarathon fuel!

“It’s got everything the athletes need to replenish after a long run, and we’re offering it free to each runner as a congrats for completing the Yorkshire Marathon.”

Runners will need to dine-in at the Lower Petergate location to receive their free bowl of Pho.