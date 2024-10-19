Set in Birmingham, the first series saw Detective Inspector Rachita Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal.

The first series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger with Rachita being suspended by the chief of police pending further investigation.

A synopsis of the second series, as reported by What To Watch, reads: "Two months after her suspension we are reunited with DI Rachita Ray who has been thrust back into homicide after a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital leaves two dead.

"One of the victims is Frank Chapman, the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, but the other is a young nurse, Megan Parks, who is also caught in the crossfire and killed.

"Soon DI Ray finds herself caught up in a race against time to uncover the dark truth about the shooting before the Chapman family vows to get revenge and an all-out gang war erupts.

"But, unfortunately for Rachita, her problems at work haven't gone away either, and she is left wondering whether to pursue an official complaint about the prejudice she is encountering."

As reported by the Radio Times, executive producer Madonna Baptiste said of the show: "We're so pleased DI Ray's unique blend of propulsive crime drama, while tackling racial issues, was embraced by ITV1 audiences.

Been waiting for this one. Look out for our @FizMarcus in the new series of DI Ray from Sunday October 20th at 9 PM on ITV1. Casting @isabellaodoffin pic.twitter.com/NRiDGX7aty — NHA Ltd (@NHALtd) October 16, 2024

"We're absolutely thrilled to be making a second series with our brilliant cast and crew and thank ITV1 and viewers for their support.”

ITV DI Ray series 2 cast list

Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson

Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne

Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley

Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund

Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore

Jamie Bamber as Martyn Hunter

Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden

Dinita Gohil as Anita Choudhry

Witney White as DC Charlene Ellis

Michael Socha as Dave Chapman

Syreeta Kumar as Sharan Mochani

Lauren Drummond as Suzie Chapman

Heather Forster as Amy Chapman

Taha Rahim as Ravinder ‘Rav’ Mochani

Phoebe Marshall as Megan Parks

Tony Van Silva as Frank Chapman

Naomi Yang as Hiroka McGregor

Priyasasha Kumari as Priya Mochani

Tamla Kari as Lucy Chapman

Cian Barry as Ethan Henderson

Ella Dunlop as Dawn Hughes

Shobu Kapoor as Debo Ray

When will Di Ray series 2 be on TV?





The first episode of the second series of DI Ray will air at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, October 20.

After that, the second episode will air in the same timeslot the following night on Monday, October 21 and the third will air on Tuesday, October 22.

The remaining three episodes will air in the same pattern from Sunday, October 27.

Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch on ITVX from Sunday, October 20.