ITV's crime-drama DI Ray will be returning for a second series on the channel very soon, with Parminder Nagra back in the title role.
Set in Birmingham, the first series saw Detective Inspector Rachita Ray investigating the murder of a high-profile criminal.
The first series ended on a dramatic cliffhanger with Rachita being suspended by the chief of police pending further investigation.
A synopsis of the second series, as reported by What To Watch, reads: "Two months after her suspension we are reunited with DI Rachita Ray who has been thrust back into homicide after a fatal drive-by shooting outside a Birmingham hospital leaves two dead.
"One of the victims is Frank Chapman, the head of a notorious local crime syndicate, but the other is a young nurse, Megan Parks, who is also caught in the crossfire and killed.
"Soon DI Ray finds herself caught up in a race against time to uncover the dark truth about the shooting before the Chapman family vows to get revenge and an all-out gang war erupts.
"But, unfortunately for Rachita, her problems at work haven't gone away either, and she is left wondering whether to pursue an official complaint about the prejudice she is encountering."
As reported by the Radio Times, executive producer Madonna Baptiste said of the show: "We're so pleased DI Ray's unique blend of propulsive crime drama, while tackling racial issues, was embraced by ITV1 audiences.
Been waiting for this one. Look out for our @FizMarcus in the new series of DI Ray from Sunday October 20th at 9 PM on ITV1. Casting @isabellaodoffin pic.twitter.com/NRiDGX7aty— NHA Ltd (@NHALtd) October 16, 2024
"We're absolutely thrilled to be making a second series with our brilliant cast and crew and thank ITV1 and viewers for their support.”
ITV DI Ray series 2 cast list
- Parminder Nagra as DI Rachita Ray
- Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson
- Sam Baker-Jones as DC Liam Payne
- Steve Oram as DS Clive Bottomley
- Peter Bankolé as DS Kwesi Edmund
- Ian Puleston-Davies as Supt Ross Beardsmore
- Jamie Bamber as Martyn Hunter
- Patrick Baladi as DI Patrick Holden
- Dinita Gohil as Anita Choudhry
- Witney White as DC Charlene Ellis
- Michael Socha as Dave Chapman
- Syreeta Kumar as Sharan Mochani
- Lauren Drummond as Suzie Chapman
- Heather Forster as Amy Chapman
- Taha Rahim as Ravinder ‘Rav’ Mochani
- Phoebe Marshall as Megan Parks
- Tony Van Silva as Frank Chapman
- Naomi Yang as Hiroka McGregor
- Priyasasha Kumari as Priya Mochani
- Tamla Kari as Lucy Chapman
- Cian Barry as Ethan Henderson
- Ella Dunlop as Dawn Hughes
- Shobu Kapoor as Debo Ray
When will Di Ray series 2 be on TV?
The first episode of the second series of DI Ray will air at 9pm on ITV1 on Sunday, October 20.
After that, the second episode will air in the same timeslot the following night on Monday, October 21 and the third will air on Tuesday, October 22.
The remaining three episodes will air in the same pattern from Sunday, October 27.
Alternatively, all episodes will be available to watch on ITVX from Sunday, October 20.
