Due to the road closures in place, many bus services in York are taking alternative routes to accommodate for the race.

A list of impacted services are as follows. Buses not listed are believed to be running as normal:

Service 4

8:05am service from Clifford Street will not operate on Sunday October 20

Service 6

Before 9am on Sunday October 20

Buses to/from Clifton Moor will terminate at Station Road.

Buses to/from the University will terminate at Hungate.

Between 9am – 11:30am on Sunday October 20

Buses to/from Clifton Moor will terminate at Station Road.

Buses to/from the University will run between Hungate and Fourth Avenue. Terminating at Alcuin Avenue. No service between Tang Hall Lane and the University.

Between 11:30am - 5:30pm on Sunday October 20

Buses will run the normal route from Clifton Moor to Fourth Avenue then Tang Hall Lane Alcuin Avenue, returning via the normal route.

No service between Tang Hall Lane and the University.

Service 8

Buses will divert via Field Lane, Heslington Lane and Fulford Road stopping at Clifford Street. Returning via Skeldergate, Fishergate, Fulford Road, Broadway, Heslington Main Street and Field Lane.

This will operate a non-stop service to the city.

Service 9

Until 12:30pm on Sunday October 20

Buses will divert via Elmfield Avenue, Huntington Road, Hayleys Terrace, Haxby Road, Gillygate, and Terminate York Station. Then, Nunnery Lane, Queens Street, York Station, Lendal, Gillygate, Haxby Road, Hayleys Terrace, Huntington Road, Byland Avenue, Elmfield Ave Malton Road.

9am, 9:20am & 9:50am services on Sunday October 20

City to Monks Cross services will commence from Station Road.

Service 10

Buses from Poppleton to Stamford Bridge will divert via Clifford Street, Fulford Road, Heslington Lane, Field Lane, Hull Road, Dunnington York Road, Dunnington York Street, Common Road, Hull Road, Kexby, Long Lane, High Catton Road to Stamford Bridge.

Piccadilly Interchange will not be served.

7:30am departure from Stamford Bridge will run the normal route to Walmgate but will then divert via Barbican Road to Clifford Street.

Trips after 7:30am will divert via High Catton Lane and Kexby, Hull Road, Common Road, Dunnington York Street, Dunnington York Road, Hull Road, Field Lane, Heslington Lane, Fulford Road, and Clifford Street.

Normal service will resume from 6:40pm from Poppleton and 6:40pm from Stamford Bridge.

Service U1

From 10am on Saturday October 19

Buses will divert via Hull Road terminating at York Sport Village. After a short wait at the sports village, buses will continue along Field Lane, looping at Heslington Hall roundabout, then return via Field Lane, Hull Road to York City Centre.

All day on Sunday October 20

Buses will divert via Field Lane, Heslington Lane, and Fulford Rd, nonstop. This service will then terminate at Clifford St. Return via Low Ousegate, Skeldergate, Fishergate. Piccadilly Interchange will not be served.

Service U2

From 10am on Saturday 19 until 9pm on Sunday October 20

Buses will divert via Fulford Rd, Broadway and Heslington Lane, Fishergate, Clifford Street, and Rougier Street York Station. Buses will then continue as normal via Skeldergate Bridge, Piccadilly, Merchantgate, St Denys’, Piccadilly, and Fawcett Street as normal and then divert again via Fulford.

Between 8am and 11:45am on Sunday October 20

The service will divert via Fulford Rd, Broadway, Heslington Lane, Fishergate, Skeldergate Bridge, Nunnery Lane, York Station, Lendal Gyratory, York Station, Nunnery Lane, and return to the University using the same route.

The U3 bus service will not operate on Sunday October 20.

UN1

The service will operate from Merchantgate then the full Length of Hull Road to Field Lane, Campus East, Field Lane, Heslington Main Street, Heslington Lane, Broadway Fulford Road, and Clifford Street Rougier Street.

Coastliner 840/843

Between 7am to 1:30pm, stops from Hazelbush Farm in Stockton on the Forest to Rougier Street in York will not be served and the route will be diverted via Wigginton Road. Malton will be diverted all morning.

The alternative stops suggested for this route are FERA, The Four Alls & York Rail Station

East Yorkshire X46/X47

Services X46/X47 will divert via Fulford Road, Broadway, Heslington Lane, Field Lane, A1079.

• Buses will stop at Clifford Street and use normal stops at Rougier Street/Station Interchange. Stonebow, Layerthorpe & Hull Rd will not be served.

Arriva 415

Departures from Selby between 9:10am and 10:40am will terminate at Clifford Street (TD) where departures from York between 10am and 11:30am will start at Clifford Street (TG). Piccadilly will not be served.