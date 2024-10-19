As reported by The Press earlier this week, Little Bird Made will be moving its October and November artisan markets to Acomb Working Men’s Club - which is located at the top of Front Street.

This is due to the ongoing construction work on Front Street.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Despite the rain, the market was packed with shoppers, browsing the artisanal stalls set up in and around the main hall at the Working Men’s Club.

There was a multitude of items were on offer including jewellery, clothing, crystals, handmade dog toys, art, alcoholic spirits, plants, and both sweet and savoury food options.

Many visitors and stall holders stated that it was their first time visiting the market in Acomb but that, despite the dreary weather, they were having a great time and planned to return next month.

One first time attendee was She Sells Sea Shells, who is based in Harrogate and sold her items at other Little Bird Made events. She said: “So far, so good – I do the markets normally and I think the team are just so great here”

One regular stall holder shared that she thought footfall had been a little low but chalked that up to weather and shared her plans to return for both the November market, set to be held in the same spot, and the December event with Christmas themed items.

A member of the Little Bird event team said that she thought the change of venue was ‘really lovely’, saying: “It’s been quite nice, it’s really lovely inside and it’s nice that there’s stalls outside too – especially now that the rain has stopped.”

Little Bird Market is at Acomb Working Men's Club from 10am to 3pm today (October 19) and will return next month.