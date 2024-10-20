Bringing ‘beer, bratwurst, and all things Bavarian’, Yorktoberfest 2024 is set to take place on Friday 18, Saturday 19, Friday 25, and Saturday October 26 in a 'giant fully styled' beer tent in the Clocktower Enclosure at York Racecourse.

This is Yorktoberfest’s fourth successive year with the event being hugely popular since its debut in 2021 – selling out all sessions last year.

The event models itself on the first Oktoberfest staged in Munich in 1810 – offering steins, traditional food, and top-quality entertainment to get them in the Oktoberfest spirit.

Returning to Knavesmire is seven-piece live band, the Bavarian Strollers, who will perform oompah tunes as well as feel-good disco classics. They are celebrated for Bavarian table dances and German ‘prosit’ toasts, having travelled around the world and previously appearing on BBC One, Channel 4, E4, Sky, and Radio 5 Live.

The Bavarian Strollers performing at Yorktoberfest (Image: Provided) In addition to this, York’s very own international drag artist Velma Celli is set to showcase her powerhouse vocals and outrageous humour.

Dancing is encouraged, as it has been for over 200 years, as is the wearing of Lederhosen, Dirndls or any other fancy dress, with nightly competitions and prizes for the best dressed.

Velma Celli at a previous Yorktoberfest (Image: Provided) In addition to beers (from local supplier Brew York), the Bavarian Bar will also offer a range of wines, prosecco, spirits and soft drinks. A variety of German-inspired food will be on offer with the essential favourites of sausages, schnitzels and pretzels - as well as vegan and vegetarian options.

Yorktoberfest is a ticketed event and will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7pm until 11pm, and daytime sessions on Saturdays from 1pm until 5pm.

Admission is 18+ with standard individual seating costing £23 per person and VIP individual seating priced at £33. More details and pricing information for a table of six can be found at www.yorktoberfest.co.uk