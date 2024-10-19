With the rising cost of energy bills and the expenses of everyday life, many households will be worried about how much it could be setting them back.

But it turns out using your washing machine at certain hours of the day could be the cheapest.

Cleaning and Laundry experts at Dr. Beckmann suggest getting through your never-ending washing pile during this daytime hour could slash your energy bills.

What's the cheapest time of the day to put your washing machine on?





Depending on the energy tariff, the time of day you wash your clothes can also drastically impact the cost of running your washing machine. Electricity suppliers usually increase their prices during peak times of day when energy usage is at its highest.

The cleaning and laundry experts suggest avoiding peak times and instead recommend doing laundry between 7am and 8am, when energy costs are lowest – a period they’ve dubbed the "magic hour".

A nationwide study by Dr. Beckmann revealed that 85% of Brits admit to washing their laundry during the most expensive time of day – between 8am and 10pm - when energy bills are highest.

Moreover, 1 in 10 Brits admit to washing their clothes between 4pm-7pm, despite this being one of the most expensive times of day to use the washing machine.

Dr. Beckmann spokesperson Natasha Brook, said: “One of the simplest ways to cut household costs is by regularly cleaning and maintaining your washing machine and also by doing the laundry during off-peak hours.

“We recommend the optimal time for laundry as 7am to 8am. It’s also crucial to regularly service and clean your machines every 2 months or 30 washes to reduce unnecessary costs on repairs."

Brits can also cut energy usage by washing at a lower temperature, as the higher the heat, the more energy is used to clean the garments.

Reducing your washing to 30 degrees cuts costs by 38%, while a 20-degree wash can reduce fees by a staggering 62%.

Is it illegal to use your washing machine at night in the UK?





For those who tend to use their washing machine late at night to avoid the charges during peak times, you may have been wondering if you need to be cautious about noise levels disturbing your neighbours.

UK laws declare noise should be kept to a "minimum" after 11pm but it is not illegal to use your washing machine at night, reports In The Wash.

However, it could be “bad manners” if it disturbs other residents.

In The Wash adds: “Councils can investigate complaints of noisy neighbours, especially if the noise occurs between 11pm and 7am.

"If the council deem the noise to be excessive, they can issue a warning letter under the 1996 Noise Act."