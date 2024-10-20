School holidays are the perfect time to treat the family to a nice meal out (plus it gives you a night off from cooking).

But eating out can sometimes be a costly exercise for families.

Luckily there are a range of places you can go this October half term, where kids eat for free or £1, so you can eat out without breaking the bank.

Top 5 fun and affordable activities for kids

Where kids can eat free of for £1 during October half term

Angus Steakhouse

Children under eight can enjoy a complimentary Kids Menu meal when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

This offer is available every day between 12pm and 5pm.

Asda Café

Kids under the age of 16 can claim a café meal deal at Asda for £1.

The ‘Kids Eat for £1’ meal deals run in more than 205 Asda Café’s across the UK all year round, not just during the school holidays.

Kids under 16 can claim an Asda Café meal deal for £1 all year round. (Image: Chris Radburn/PA Wire)

Banana Tree

Kids eat free every Sunday at Banana Tree when you order one adult main course from the All Day menu.

Every kid's meal also comes with an activity pack!

Beefeater

Two kids under the age of 16 get a free breakfast at Beefeater with every adult breakfast purchased.

Bella Italia

Kids can eat for free at Bella Italia every Thursday.

While from Sunday to Wednesday, kids eat for £1 between 4pm and 6pm.

This offer includes three "delicious" courses and a drink.

The Bella Italia website says these meals are suitable for children aged between 2 and 11 years old.

Bill's

Kids eat for free all day at Bill's Restaurants across the UK this October half term.

Bill's Kids Eat Free offer is back from Monday, October 21 until Friday, November 1 (excluding Saturdays and Sundays).

Up to two kids' meals can be claimed when an adult orders any main dish (breakfast, lunch or dinner).

Brains pubs

On Wednesdays, kids eat for £1 at Brains pubs, according to Netmum.

Children can choose a main meal from the 'Little Dragons' menu when an adult buys a full-price main meal.

Brewdog

Children can enjoy Brewdog's "incredible" kids menu for free these school holidays.

The kid's menu includes everything from DIY pizzas to cheese toasties.

The offer is available from:

October 26 to November 3 in England

October 12 to October 20 in Scotland

This offer can only be claimed when you pre-book under KIDS EAT FREE.

Brewdog is among the places offering free kids meals this October half term. (Image: James Manning/PA Wire)

Brewers Fayre

Two kids under the age of 16 get a free breakfast at Beefeater with every adult breakfast purchased.

Dobbie's

Children can enjoy a free breakfast at Dobbie's with an adult traditional or full breakfast.

You can also claim a free child’s hot meal or pick-n-mix lunch box with any adult main course.

This offer is available every day in Dobbie's restaurants across the UK and also includes a free children’s drink.

Dunelm

Kids get a free mini deal at any Pausa Café in Dunelm when you spend £4 or more.

This deal is available all day, every day, all year round.

Franco Manca

Children under 12 receive a free pizza for every full-priced adult main meal (in selected pizzerias).

This offer is also valid all year round.

Future Inns

At Future Inns, kids under 5 eat for free with any meal purchased by an adult (including breakfast, lunch and dinner).

Children under 12 years of age can also stay for free at Future Inns when sharing a room with a least one adult.

Children under 5 also get a free breakfast included as part of that deal.

How to save money

Gordon Ramsay Restaurants

Children under 8 can enjoy a free meal from Gordon Ramsay Restaurants (GRR) this half term.

The little ones can choose a main from the Ramsay Kids Menu. Enjoy unforgettable family days without breaking the bank.

The GRR 'Kids Eat Free' offer is simple, the website explains: "For each adult dining from the A la Carte, a main course from the Ramsay Kids Menu is on us!"

Heathrow airport

Heathrow Airport is offering a kids eat free offer which will run this half term from October 28 to November 3.

When an adult chooses an item from the main menu at a participating restaurant your kids can eat for free.

You can see a list of the participating restaurants on the Heathrow Airport website.

Hungry Horse

Every Monday selected kids meals at Hungry Horse are available for £1, or larger meals for £1.50 with every full-paying adult.

Ikea

There is no specific half-term deal at IKEA, but kids can get a meal for 95p every day from 11am (offer lasts all year).

Las Iguanas

If you download the My Iguanas app you can claim a free niños meal every time you visit, not just during school holidays.

Morrisons

Children under the age of 16 can claim a free kids meal at participating Morrisons Cafés with any adult meal over £4.50.

Ok Diners

All day, every day a child under 10 years old can eat for free at OK Diners across the UK.

You must choose an meal from the children’s menu and the offer is only valid when an adult purchases a main course from the a la carte menu.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut is offering a free kids buffet from October 14 to November 5 when you use the code word - SPOOKY.

This offer will be available every day from 3pm when you spend £10 on other food.

Pizza Hut says: "Unlimited pizza, pasta and salad all ready and waiting for you as soon as you walk through the door."

Kids also get a free ‘Little Monster’ filled activity pack.

"So, if you’re looking for a fun family day out that won’t break the bank and will keep the kids entertained – look no further than Pizza Huts Half Term Kids Free Buffet," the Pizza Hut website adds.

Premier Inn

Two children under the age of 16 eat breakfast for free when an adult buys a Premier Inn Breakfast or a Meal Deal.

Preto

You can download a voucher from the Preto website and show it to a member of staff to claim a free meal for your child.

The voucher is valid every weekday from 4pm.

The offer is open to children up to 10 years old and it is a maximum of one child per one full paying adult.

Purezza

Children under the age of 10 get free pizza at Purezza (offer valid all year).

Sainsbury’s

Kids can enjoy a hot main meal or lunch bag for £1 with the purchase of an adult hot main meal from £5.20 in a Sainsbury's café

Available every day from 11:30 until close.

Sizzling pub & grill

The Kids Eat for £1 deal is available from 12pm during the school holidays.

The offer is available when you buy an adult main meal.

Table Table pubs

Two kids under the age of 16 get a free breakfast at Beefeater with every adult breakfast purchased.

Fun rainy day activities for kids

Tesco

Kids can enjoy a free meal in Tesco Cafés with any adult purchase when you scan your Tesco Clubcard.

This offer will be available from:

October 7 to 25 in Scotland

October 21 to November 1 in England and Wales

October 28 to November 1 in Northern Ireland

TGI Fridays

TGI Fridays is giving away a free kid's meal when you order an adult’s main.

This offer is available all day, every day including October Half Term, but you must be a Stripes Rewards Member.

The Butcher's Tap & Grill Marlow

Kids 12 years or under, accompanied by an adult can eat for free at any Butcher's Tap & Grill Marlow restaurant between 3pm and 5pm.

The Real Greek

Kids eat free every Sunday at The Real Greek when £10 is spent by an adult.

RECOMMENDED READING:

Travelodge

Up to two children aged 15 or under can eat free for every full-paying adult.

Yo! Sushi

From October 14 to November 1 kids eat free all day in Yo! Sushi restaurants across the UK when dining with a full-paying adult (minimum £10 spend).