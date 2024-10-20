One of the most popular Halloween activities that’s fun for all the family is visiting a pumpkin patch.

Although pumpkins can be messy (and often smelly), once lit with a candle they can provide a cosy ambiance through carved-out silhouettes of your favourite TV characters or scary faces.

If you fancy exploring the outdoors in North Yorkshire this year rather than finding the best in a pile at a supermarket, why not head out to a pumpkin patch near you?

Yorkshire Pumpkins

Location: Lodge Farm, Cundall, York, YO61 2RN

At Yorkshire Pumpkins there are more than 35 varieties – “from ones that fit in your hand, to ones that fill a wheelbarrow”, explains the farm’s website.

“We've orange ones, white ones, pink ones, blue ones, knobbly ones, stripey ones and even leopard print ones!

“Farmers Rob and David will be in the field to answer your pumpkin growing questions and can point you in the direction of the best pumpkin for you - whether you want to carve it, decorate or eat it!”

The remaining opening dates for Yorkshire Pumpkins are October 20 and 24-31.

Have you been pumpkin picking yet? (Image: Getty Images) Those wanting to attend must book tickets in advance here – tickets cost £1.50 per person and everyone needs one except "babies in arms".

Spilmans

Location: Church Farm, Sessay, Thirsk, YO7 3NB

Thinking about heading to Spilmans' pumpkin patch? They have 125,000 pumpkins, squashes and gourds all grown on their family-run farm, according to its website.

You can choose from 35 different varieties of all different sizes, shapes and colours.

The remaining opening dates for Spilmans' pumpkin patch are from October 22-31.

Tickets start from £6.50 which includes a £4 credit voucher per person on arrival to spend on pumpkins.

Berts Barrow

Location: Austfield Farm, Austfield Lane, Hillam, North Yorkshire, LS25 5NQ

Berts Barrow says: “We have some belters!!! All shapes, colours & sizes. Prices start from £1 up to £10 for absolute whoppers!! multicoloured sweetcorn & eating corn too!!! Scarecrow trail, mini fairground rides & lots of photo opportunities! Food & Drink, slushies, bar, crepes. Dogs allowed on a lead!!!”

Berts Barrow’s pumpkin patch is open on the following dates in October:

Fridays - 4pm-9pm (patch closes at sunset) pizza night, bar open and fairground too

Saturday - 9am-4pm

Sunday - 9am-4pm

The pumpkin patch currently requires no parking tickets (which can be found here when needed) but check their social media accounts for any changes due to the weather.

Birchfield Farm

Location: Birchfield Family Dairies, Oakmount House, Birchfield Farm, Summerbridge, Harrogate, North Yorkshire, HG3 4JS

At Birchfield Farm there are three pumpkin fields to pick from.

The website adds: “Once you arrive help your self to a wheel barrow and head to the patch.

“We have thousands of pumpkins to choose from in the fields.

“From orange , green , blue , pink , white , warty and multi coloured we have them all!

“Just pay for what pumpkins you pick.”

The pumpkin hut will size the pumpkins starting from £2.50 and up to £12 for the jumbo pumpkins.

The pumpkin patches at the farm are now open until October 31 - no booking is required.

Recommended reading:

Stockfield Park

Location: The Adventure Park, Stockeld Park, Wetherby, North Yorkshire, LS22 4AN

“Soak up the magic of Halloween this autumn half term! We’ve got thousands of pumpkins in our meadow ready to be picked in one of the biggest and most amazing pumpkin patches,” explains Stockfield Park’s website.

It continues: “That’s not even the big news! The BIG news is that every child with a paid for ticket will get to choose their pumpkin for FREE – up to 31st October.”

Pumpkin picking at Stockfield Park runs every weekend in October, plus daily between October 26-31 (last entry at 5pm).

You can book Halloween Entry tickets on the Stockfield Park website (a link can be found above).