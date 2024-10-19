ANIMALS have been rescued from a fire at a farm in Selby last night.
Fire crews from Selby, Tadcaster, York, Huntington, Acomb, Easingwold, Malton, and Garforth were called to Selby at around 11:15pm last night (October 18).
A service spokesperson said: "Crews responded to multiple agricultural buildings containing straw and animals on fire.
"Crews surrounded the fire using hose reel jets and main jets to begin extinguishing whilst other crews assisted the farmer in moving the animals to a safe location."
This fire is still ongoing but has now been scaled back.
