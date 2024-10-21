You Little Beauty in Fulford has taken the title of Best Beauty Salon in a York Press competition.

Congratulations to You Little Beauty (Image: Newsquest) Readers of the newspaper have been sending in voting slips, from a list of ten nominees, from Monday, September 30 to October 12.

Drew Dixon (Image: Supplied)

On hearing the news that the salon in Main Street had lifted the crown, owner Drew Dixon said: “We’re really, really happy about it.

“It makes me feel so overwhelmed – I love the business, I love having the salon but it’s hard at times, running your own place and looking after your own life with so many things going on.

“It makes me really happy and proud that we’re going in the right direction.

“We’re not even a year in from me taking over so to win the award at this stage is just amazing.”



Congratulations to everyone involved at the Main Street salon in Fulford (Image: Supplied)

The business celebrated its seventh birthday in August and had a refurbishment and re-launch party this year for all its clients, family and friends.

Now it’s time for another celebration.

Drew said: “We’ve just been talking about it.

“We’re going to have a little night with some drinks at the salon with all the clients invited, and our families and friends.

"The award is definitely worth celebrating and for the time being, as a treat for ourselves we’ll have some champagne very soon and get some balloons and a banner for the party."



Inside the Main Street salon (Image: Supplied)

Drew said the business is loyally supported by the local community and it likes to give back when it has the opportunity.

She said she is an animal lover and ‘super proud’ of the partnership she set up with York RSPCA where used towels and linen are donated to help the charity out.

The company said it also recently donated a prize for the charity ball event for Cancer Research at the Pavilion Hotel in Fulford.

Balloons are set to greet clients, family and friends to a celebration party (Image: Supplied)

Drew’s recognition went out to the three therapists she recruited when she took over the business

She said: “The biggest thanks probably should go to the girls at You Little Beauty for being such an amazing support system.

“They were all new starters when I took over in January and I couldn’t have picked a better team.

“We all work really well together and we’re like a family.

“Without them, the business wouldn’t be what it is.

“I couldn’t have done it without the girls and I also have a special thank you to all my clients, especially as I transitioned from working here to owning the salon.

“They supported me and carried on coming and continue to support me now.

“There’s always a risk when you buy a business and there’s no guarantee people are going to come but the support from clients and the people in Fulford has simply been amazing.”