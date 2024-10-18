A man reported missing from the Avon and Somerset area last month may be in York, police said.
Officers believe Andrew Miles, 57, may be in the city, possibly near York Racecourse.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the force is “very concerned” for his welfare and urged anyone who sees him or knows where he is to “get in touch straight away”.
“Please call North Yorkshire Police on 101 to pass information, or 999 with an immediate sighting. Quote reference 12240190299,” they said.
