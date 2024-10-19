CHRISTMAS wouldn’t be Christmas without York’s Annual Community Carol Concert which returns to York Barbican with yet another festive feast of favourite Christmas carols and songs.

This is the 66th concert - the first took place in 1958 and will return to York Barbican on Sunday, December 15, at 2pm.

Last year’s event raised £6,200 and members of the carol concert organising committee were able to celebrate with the recently outgoing Lord Mayor, Cllr Chris Cullwick and his civic party who received £2,500 towards the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund, along with representatives of SNAPPY who also received £2,500 with a further £1,000 going to York Hospital Radio, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year.

Smaller donations of £100 were presented to York Against Cancer and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Participating in this year's concert on Sunday December 15 are York RI Golden Rail Band, Knavesmire Primary School, Heworth Community Choir, and York’s very own West End performer, Ian Stroughair.

The community carol concert at York Barbican, pictured in 2018

Carol concert regular, the popular Steve Cassidy, will be singing along with the ensemble, while the community singing will be led by Musical Director Mike Pratt. The event will be co-hosted by Rev Andrew Foster and Adam Tomlinson.

For many people in and around the York area, Carols at the Barbican is their traditional kick start to Christmas and regularly plays to full houses

Tickets for the concert on Sunday, December 15, at 2pm are priced at £9 for adults and £7 for children with a family ticket costing £28 for two adults and two children, available on line from www.yorkbarbican.co.uk or emailing ticketing@yorkbarbican.co.uk

Proceeds from the event this year go to the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and York Hospital Radio (The Press nominated charity).

Here is a look back at some of the concerts of yesteryear.

