Adam Thackway, 37, of Flaxman Avenue, Tang Hall, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and assaulting a police emergency worker, theft of a sex toy from Ann Summers, theft of alcohol from B&M Bargains, York and threatening to vandalise items belonging to a woman. He was jailed for 24 weeks and ordered to pay £370.52 compensation.

Ian Bailey, 22, of no fixed address, was jailed for 14 weeks after he pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting a police emergency worker and one of resisting police, all committed on Colliergate, York. He was ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.

Scott Hastings, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a public order offence and obstructing a police officer at York Hospital and two failures to attend court. He denied using racial words or behaviour and criminal damage to a reception desk at a bookmaker’s in Leeds but was convicted at trial. He was given an 18-month community order with 30 days’ rehabilitative activities, fined £170 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.