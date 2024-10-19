Lewis Berkley, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to using racial words or behaviour with intent to make another fear unlawful violence and using racial words or behaviour and was jailed for 26 weeks.

Christopher Bullivant, 40, of no fixed address, was jailed for 24 weeks after he pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £125, meat worth £60 and meat worth £85 from Marks & Spencer at Vangarde Shopping Centre, £100 from Costcutter in Heworth, steak worth £25.25 and meat worth £39.55 both from Sainsbury’s in Bootham and food worth £22.60 from Spar in Huntington. He must pay £432.15 compensation. He had also been found guilty in his absence of stealing items worth £43.92 and an air fryer and Ariel liquid from B&M on Foss Islands Road and groceries worth £34.65 from Co-op on Tang Hall Lane, York.

Alan Armstrong, 38, of Old School Walk, Acomb, pleaded guilty to using racial words or behaviour. He was given a two-year community order with 25 days’ rehabilitative activities and 50 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £100 compensation, a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.